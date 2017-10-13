Stop everything and watch the new ‘Stranger Things' trailer

On a scale of 1-10, this trailer is Eleven. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

The wait is almost over.

After becoming a global phenomenon, the second season of “Stranger Things” is set to debut on Netflix on Oct. 27.

While the new season of the hit show is still a couple weeks away, fans were treated to a new trailer for the hit show.

In the trailer we get a closer look at the new mysterious monster haunting Hawkins, Will and the rest of the gang, along with more of Eleven’s curly-haired look.

With more than 12,000 shares in just 30 minutes since being posted on Facebook, fans are certainly excited to see what’s next for everyone’s favorite “tweenagers.”

© 2017 KPNX-TV