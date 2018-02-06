Macklemore, Seattle stars join forces for benefit concert

Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The Seattle Symphony, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Ciara will join Russell Wilson this summer for an inspirational one-night-only benefit concert at Benaroya Hall.

Proceeds from the May 10th concert will directly support programs and initiates of the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Equity Fund, Russell and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation, and the Seattle Symphony, according to the press release.

"I was fortunate growing up to have access to equipment and opportunities that helped me find my passion in music. We want to do whatever we can to help give young people great opportunities, so they can discover their passions," said Ryan Lewis.

The evening will also feature other participants that will directly benefit from the concert.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 9, 2018, at 10 a.m. They start at $75 and can be purchased online, on the Seattle Symphony app, or at the Seattle Symphony box office.

© 2018 KING-TV