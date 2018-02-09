Justin Timberlake coming to the Tacoma Dome this fall

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Did you enjoy Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance? If so you’re in luck!

He is stopping by the Tacoma Dome this fall for the second leg of his The Man of The Woods Tour.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show on November 12 go on sale February 19 at 10 a.m., according to the Tacoma Dome’s website. Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Timberlake's fourth studio album 'Man Of The Woods' was released on February 2. The second leg of his tour kicks off June 22 in Paris.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 KING-TV