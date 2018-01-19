Journey, Def Leppard to play Gorge Amphitheatre in September

Singer Arnel Pineda (L) and guitarist Neal Schon of Journey perform during the band's nine-show residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

The iconic rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Washington state this fall.

The two bands are going on a 58-city tour in 2018 and are making a stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash. on Saturday, September 29.

The rumors are true! @JourneyOfficial & @DefLeppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour kicking off May 21st in Hartford, CT. Visit https://t.co/rSar4UyXOt for a full list of dates. pic.twitter.com/2zlpwGKz70 — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) January 19, 2018

Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3 and will be available via LiveNation.

Def Leppard and Journey will also play the Moda Center in Portland on September 28 and Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. on October 1.

