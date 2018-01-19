KREM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Journey, Def Leppard to play Gorge Amphitheatre in September

KING 6:29 AM. PST January 19, 2018

The iconic rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Washington state this fall.

The two bands are going on a 58-city tour in 2018 and are making a stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash. on Saturday, September 29.

Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3 and will be available via LiveNation.

Def Leppard and Journey will also play the Moda Center in Portland on September 28 and Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. on October 1.

© 2018 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories