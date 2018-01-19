Journey, Def Leppard to play Gorge Amphitheatre in September

The iconic rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Washington state this fall.
The two bands are going on a 58-city tour in 2018 and are making a stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash. on Saturday, September 29.
The rumors are true! @JourneyOfficial & @DefLeppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour kicking off May 21st in Hartford, CT. Visit https://t.co/rSar4UyXOt for a full list of dates. pic.twitter.com/2zlpwGKz70— JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) January 19, 2018
Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3 and will be available via LiveNation.
Def Leppard and Journey will also play the Moda Center in Portland on September 28 and Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. on October 1.
