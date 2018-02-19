Florida Georgia Line, Toby Keith to play WA State Fair

Brian Kelly and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Washington State Fair is months away, but organizers are starting to announce who will be performing at this year's event.

Monday morning, organizers announced country music duo Florida Georgia Line will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on September 2.

The 2018 concert lineup also includes:

September 10: Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

September 15: Toby Keith

September 22: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

September 23: Rascal Flatts

All concert tickets are included in Washington State Fair gate admission.

The Washington State Fair will take place from August 31 to September 23 in Puyallup.

Click here for more information.

