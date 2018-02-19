Florida Georgia Line, Toby Keith to play WA State Fair

The Washington State Fair is months away, but organizers are starting to announce who will be performing at this year's event.
Monday morning, organizers announced country music duo Florida Georgia Line will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on September 2.
The 2018 concert lineup also includes:
- September 10: Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
- September 15: Toby Keith
- September 22: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
- September 23: Rascal Flatts
All concert tickets are included in Washington State Fair gate admission.
The Washington State Fair will take place from August 31 to September 23 in Puyallup.
