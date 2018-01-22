KREM
Pearl Jam donating $1 million from Seattle concerts to fight homelessness

Guitarist Mike McCready raised a Pearl Jam flag on the Space Needle to announce the August 8th and 10th shows

Jimmy Bernhard, KREM 1:19 PM. PST January 22, 2018

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday that Pearl Jam will hold two concerts at Safeco Field this summer.

Pearl Jam will host ‘The Home Shows’ on Wednesday, August 8 and Friday, August 10, 2018. 

“The shows aim to unite the community to help alleviate homelessness in the city of Seattle,” their website read. 

The band is pledging a minimum of $1 million in proceeds to help end homelessness. Pearl Jam is researching programs to address homelessness and will announce specific beneficiaries closer to the show dates. 

 

 

“Seattle is our hometown. When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It's heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It's going to take all of us,” Stone Gossard said. 

Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready raised the Pearl Jam flag on top of the Space Needle Monday morning. 

Ticket information has not been released at this time. Click here for more information

 

