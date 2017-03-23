Whitworth ranked top Christian university in the West

New logo of Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University has been ranked the top Christian university in the West for 2017.

Whitworth was applauded for its academic excellence, variety of schools and academic programs, and integration of faith into learning. The university also has a low faculty-to-student ratio and high percent of students on financial aid. Whitworth was followed by Azusa Pacific University and Westmont College in second and third place.

Christian Universities Online ranked the top 25 Christian schools based on five main factors: faculty-to-student ratio, percent of undergraduates receiving financial aid, selectivity, retention rate and graduation rate. Whitworth’s faculty-to-student ratio was one of the lowest of the top 25, at 11-to-1. Only two schools, The Master’s University and Northwest University, had lower ratios at 10-to-1. The report also deemed Whitworth selective in admissions, accepting about 62% of applicants.

Whitworth scored above 90 percent in two categories. The university has a 95 percent retention rate, meaning just 130 of the 2,600 students choose to leave the school. Perhaps the most impressive figure is Whitworth’s percent of students on financial aid. Ninety-nine percent of fulltime undergrads are on some kind of financial aid or grant.

Northwest University and Seattle Pacific University were the two other Washington schools recognized in the top ten. The list included three Oklahoma schools, four Oregon schools, four Texas schools and 11 California schools.

Whitworth University was founded 1883 in as Sumner University. It was renamed Whitworth College in 1890 then moved to Tacoma, Washington. In 1914, Whitworth College found its new home in Spokane. Finally in 2006, the name was changed to Whitworth University in order to reflect the school’s expanded academic offerings. Whitworth’s mission statement reads, “Education of mind and heart, equipping its graduates to honor God, follow Christ, and serve humanity.”

