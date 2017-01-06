U of I offers free hygiene products for students

University of Idaho clock tower (Photo: KTVB)

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho is helping students gain free access to hygiene items, including feminine hygiene products.

The idea is making is trending after a student at Emory University started a petition online.

Staff at the University of Idaho said they do what they can to ensure students are not having to worry about items like toothbrushes and tampons.

“We just want to make sure that people have the things they need,” said Peg Hamlett, Director of Fitness and Wellness at the University of Idaho.

“When we go places, like I’ll go to a trade show, and we try to talk to most of the vendors there and see if they want to do some sampling for our students. One, it’s good for the vendor, it’s for the demographic they’re trying to reach. And two, the students I know will appreciate it,” said Hamlett.

Besides bringing in donations, the University of Idaho also has a food pantry and a health center that provides hygiene items. The university’s efforts go beyond access to free tampons on campus.

“It’s important that we try to make this school experience very positive and make sure they do have the things they need. They may not be coming from a lot of money and, well, to do that, for many of them, they’re the first in their families that are getting an education and that’s really important, so you want to make sure they’re taken care of,” said Hamlett.

Hamlett said the university wants to do much more.

“You know, we try to provide the things that we know students are going to need, things that are expensive,” said Hamlett.

KREM 2 On Your Side reached out to other area universities. Eastern Washington University, Washington State University and Gonzaga University officials all said they had never before heard of the concept of free tampons for students.

