U of I named best college for employment in Idaho

University of Idaho. (Photo: KREM)

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho was named the best college for employment in the state of Idaho by Zippia.

A study by the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA showed over 60% of incoming freshman said it was important that their college’s alumni earn good jobs upon graduation.

The list of schools, which named the best college for employment in every state, was created using information posted on the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System database and on CollegeScoreCard data.

Analysts at Zippia searched for the college in every state with the highest listed job placement ratings and looked at employment levels of students who had been out of school for exactly 10 years.

The University of Puget Sound was named the best state for employment in Washington state and Carrol College topped the list in Montana.

