Survey: Coeur d'Alene high school teachers most underpaid in country

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho --- A survey from CareerTrends.com named Coeur d’Alene the number one “worst paying city” for high school teachers.

The survey, run by Graphiq which uses U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics to create data sets for the public, found the average high school teacher in Coeur d’Alene makes $36,470 a year.

But the Coeur d’Alene School District said that is not accurate information, and their teachers actually usually make around $45,000.

“The initial reaction, of course, is like a punch to the gut,” said Matt Handelman, the superintendent. “There’s got to be something wrong here.”

Handelman said they are not sure how the statistics could be so off. They think the U.S. Bureau of Labor numbers might have included some middle school teachers and possibly counselors as well.

Though high school teachers in the district may make closer to $45,000 that is still far below the national average of $60,440.

Handelman said the Coeur d’Alene average is at least still above the Idaho state average. A search of the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the average Idaho secondary school teacher makes $44,550 annually.

Handelman added the district is always doing what it can to pay their teachers and retain them.

“We have great teachers here and we always want to honor them,” he said.

Lewiston, Idaho also made the Career Trends list as the 52nd lowest paying school system, with an average salary for high school teachers listed as $46,600. That is about 27 percent below the national average.

