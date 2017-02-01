Students safe following bomb threat at Soap Lake HS

siren (Photo: KGW)

SOAP LAKE, Wash. -- Students are evacuated and safe following a verbal bomb threat at Soap Lake High School Wednesday morning.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials want parents to know that all students are accounted for and are safe. Officials said no injuries and no real threat has been identified.

There were rumors of an active shooter near campus. Official said that is not the case. Law, Fire and EMS are on scene to assist.

GCSO is taking the situation very seriously and will continue to ensure the safety of the area and provide more information as it becomes available.

