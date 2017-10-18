Shooting threat at East Valley HS found to be unsubstantiated

061610-east-valley-hs-1.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police investigated a threat on social media that claimed there would be a shooting at East Valley High School on Wednesday morning, only to find it was not substantiated.

The East Valley Superintendent, Kelly Shea, said officials did not know who made the threat. He said they brought in extra law enforcement and closed campus for the day, which meant students could not go off-campus for lunch.

Shea said parents were notified and some chose to pick their students up. Campus will remain closed for the rest of the day.

