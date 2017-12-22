KREM
Report: Teacher shortage worse in Idaho than other states

Associated Press , KREM 2:18 PM. PST December 22, 2017

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A recent report says about a third of all teachers who are certified in Idaho each year don't go on to get teaching jobs in the state, and many of those who don't stay around for long.
    
The Post Register reports Christina Linder with the State Board of Education announced during a Thursday meeting that the state is steadily losing 10 percent of its teacher population every year.
    
According to an educator pipeline report, many certified teachers who are not working in an Idaho school likely found jobs in other states that offer higher salaries.
    
Although the teacher shortage is seen nationwide, the report suggests the problem may be worse in Idaho than in other states.
 

