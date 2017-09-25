Reading corner dedicated to Logan Elementary literary coach

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Helen Schutts Reading Corner was opened Monday afternoon at Logan Elementary, named after a late literary coach at the school with the same name.

Helen Schutts was a literary coach at Logan Elementary School for 17 years. She died after a 15 year battle with breast cancer and her family and friends donated memorial funds to create the special reading and gatherings space for students.

There was a dedication before the ribbon cutting ceremony where family, friends, staff and students were invited to listen to the principal of Logan Elementary and Shutts husband speak.

Schutts husband, Ray, stood before the crowd and spoke about his late wife before cutting the ribbon and officially opening the reading corner.

“She loved reading, she loved teaching and she loved Logan [Elementary],” Ray Schutts said.

Principal Brent Perdue said one of her favorite authors was A.A. Milne, the author of Winnie-the-Pooh.

A quote by the author is displayed on a wall just outside the reading center.

Just across the way from the famous Winnie-the-Pooh quote, is a bookcase and photo dedication to Schutts.

“She would have been smiling, much like her picture on the wall,” Ray Schutts said.

Below her photo is a plaque that reads, “In memory of Helen C. Schutts who shared her love of reading with Logan students.”

According to Spokane Public Schools, those who knew the literary coach remember her for her selflessness, incredible optimism and deep love of reading.

