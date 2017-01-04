Local schools consider several factors before canceling class

Spokane Public Schools (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Several schools are delayed and closed Wednesday due to snow and frigid temperatures.

KREM 2 On Your Side wanted to learn how area school districts make the decision to delay or close.

Officials from Spokane Public Schools said there are serious signs they look for before making the call to keep students home from school or indoors. Transportation, snow removal and severe weather are just some of the factors that go into making the decision.

The City of Spokane works with Durham Bus services to first check road conditions. For example, if it snowed overnight, a route supervisor will drive bus routes hours before school starts to see if the roads are drivable.

If the majority of students take the bus and cannot make it school, class will likely be canceled.

SPS officials said that campus condition is also a concern. Snow accumulations in district parking lots may warrant snow removal. This, along with clearing school sidewalks, is a determinant for delays and closures.

Lastly, schools consider severe weather. Outdoor activities typically continue unless the weather is too extreme. Wind chill is observed very closely and can result in indoor recess.

SPS officials added that if parents have legitimate concerns about their child’s safety, they can always send a note to keep their kids indoors.

The school district stresses that the safety of students is the primary concern for the district.

