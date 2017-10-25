Lafayette Parish PARCC results closely align with the statewide averages. (Photo: File photo)

Starting this spring, students in every Idaho public school will be grading their school and their teachers. As part of an effort to comply with the federal, 'Every Student Succeeds Act,' state officials decided to create a student engagement survey.

Some of the questions include:

"How often do your teachers seem excited about school?"

"How respectful are your teachers toward you?"

"How often do you worry about violence at your school?"

Students in grades 3 through 12 will be asked questions in three different categories: school climate, teacher-student relationships, and school safety. Students in grades 9 through 12 will receive an additional category of questions on grit, or the ability to achieve a long-term goal despite set backs.

Feedback from students will be shared publicly, but will remain anonymous. The results will be used to decide where to make adjustments at the district and school level to impact student achievement.

State officials are also working on a parent survey that will roll out next school year.

But Idaho isn't the only state asking its students to grade their school and teachers. Delaware and New Jersey are doing the same.

Though, states like Washington have chosen other metrics as part of it's ESSA plan.

Instead of a student engagement survey, Washington state will focus on chronic absenteeism, dual credit opportunities, and ninth grade class failure data.

And while it's not state mandated, Spokane Public Schools confirmed it's using multiple surveys for students, teachers and parents this year similar to Idaho's. But instead of grading the schools on the results, the district will use those results in connection with indicators like attendance, grades, and achievement to make any adjustments.

Idaho state officials said they wanted to be transparent with its new system by publishing the student engagement survey before it went to students. Spokane Public Schools says it's still hammering out final details on it's surveys, but should know more by next month.

