How does SPS decide to cancel class?

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Ever since the bad winter storms almost a decade ago, some Spokane residents have said it seems like the standard for calling a snow day has changed.

“Are you kidding?! They never closed for snow when I was a kid!” wrote Julie on our Facebook wall Monday.

“Sorry but it was colder last week, this closer is a joke,” wrote Chad on our wall.

Spokane Public School officials said the bar is not any lower than it was years ago, and they have not changed what qualifies as a snow day.

School officials said there is not a strict number or formula they use to decide if classes will be canceled; everything is done on a case-by-case basis with safety as the main priority.

“We are looking through the evening at events as they unfold,” said Kevin Morrison, the SPS community relations director.

Early in the morning, maintenance and bus staff assess the snow and then call the superintendent with their recommendation.

“Only about 25 percent of our students ride the bus,” explained Morrison. “The majority of students are walking to their schools. So we have to look at what the walks look like.”

KREM 2 asked the district for data related to the amount of snow days they have declared in the years prior to the storms of 2008 and 2009 compared to snow days declared since then.

District officials said they were not able to get those numbers. When asked if SPS has changed its snow day policy in recent years, they said no.

“As far as that goes, I don’t think we’ve seen any big changes,” said Morrison. “As far as what’s going to determine what’s safe or what’s not safe for students.”

No word yet on what will happen Tuesday. SPS said the snow day from Monday will likely be made up within the next three to four weeks.