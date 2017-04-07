High school students inspired after joining robotics team

High school students have taken over Reese Court at Eastern Washington University this weekend. It is a robotics competition not for the faint of heart.

Under strict rules and limited time, robotics teams across Washington state had to build and program a robot that could perform specific tasks in the field.

Hosting the competition is FIRST Washington, which is a non-profit program that seeks to get youth interested in pursuing a career in STEM fields.

William Mayhamtrese, a sophomore at Garfield-Palouse High School, said he didn't think college would be in his future until he joined the robotics team.

"If I didn't have this program, I wouldn't be able to go through college, and I'll have to work on a farm and go from there," Mayhamtrese said. "But this program give me and other kids the chance who may not have a future...at first."

William said he's now looking into going to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Now, you can't say robots are just a "boys thing" because 53 percent of West Valley High school's team is made up of female students.

Senior Sydney Jones said that's something she's proud to be a part of.

"Girls bring something totally different to the table. We actually pay attention to detail and they think differently. So it's good to have balance."Jones said.

Teams will face off in the final round Saturday afternoon.

