KREM
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Close

Universities around the Inland Northwest will not penalize high school applicants for activism

INW Universities won't punish protesters (2-26-18)

Staff , KREM 5:27 AM. PST February 26, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.,-- Gonzaga University tweeted on Sunday that they will not penalize applicants or admitted students who receive disciplinary action from their high schools for participating in peaceful activism. 

KREM 2 has learned that Whitworth will also stand with the same decisions. 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories