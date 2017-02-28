Ferris High School football coach placed on administrative leave

(Photo: Spokane Public Schools, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Ferris High School varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave.

Spokane Public Schools confirmed Coach Jim Sharkey has been on paid leave for roughly two weeks. School district officials said when someone is placed on leave, there is an investigation so facts can be obtained in order to come to some sort of decision.

SPS officials did not comment on any specifics or explain why Sharkey was placed on leave.

The investigation into Sharkey is internal; no external agencies are involved.

School officials said they hope to come to a resolution soon because they know both Ferris High School and Coach Sharkey want the situation resolved in a timely manner.

