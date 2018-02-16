Explaining the difference between modified and regular lockdowns at schools

School classroom in Japanese high school (Photo: maroke)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Both Trentwood Elementary and East Valley Middle School went into modified lockdown Friday morning following threats an 11-year-old made against two students.

Deputies arrested the 11-year-old after tracking him down to a home in Spokane Valley and he was booked on two felony counts of threats to bomb or injure property and two felony counts of harassment.

A modified lockdown means all exterior doors and classroom doors are locked, but it is business as usual inside the classrooms. That happens when there is no immediate threat at the school.

For example, if law enforcement serves and arrest warrant nearby, that would cause a modified lockdown.

A regular lockdown is triggered by an immediate threat at the school, like someone with a gun or even an angry adult screaming at the office.

RELATED: ‘We will hunt you down and we will find you’ | Sheriff takes hard stance against school threats

The Spokane Public School District told KREM 2 there is no hard and fast rule for lockdowns, and every situation is different. In a modified lockdown, parents typically have the option to pick up their kids. In a lockdown, parents have to wait until everything is cleared by law enforcement.

Friday, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said parents should talk to their kids about what they post online. He also urged students to come forward right away, even if the threat seems small.

“Nine times out of 10 there were warning signs that either people missed or they didn’t take it seriously enough and didn’t look into it,” he said. “We’re not taking that chance in Spokane County. If we see it, we’re going to do our best to track it down.”



© 2018 KREM-TV