Ex-Idaho State University employee accused of embezzlement

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A former Idaho State University employee is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the school.



The Idaho State Journal reports that the former employee for ISU's Student Affairs department has been charged with misusing public funds by a public officer or employee - a felony offense.



If convicted the employee faces a fine of up to $10,000 and up to 14 years in state prison. He will also have to pay restitution.



The employee left ISU in 2016. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog says he believes the university discovered the missing funds after conducting an audit.



University officials say they're aware of the charges against the former employee, but school policy prevents them from commenting on a pending legal matter.

