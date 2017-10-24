Education funding case goes before WA Supreme Court

(Credit: KING)

Attorneys for the state of Washington told the state Supreme Court they have complied with a court mandate to fully fund the state's basic education system, but an attorney for the coalition behind the long running lawsuit disagreed.



The high court heard arguments for about an hour Tuesday during which the court's nine justices at times were visibly frustrated with answers from both sides.



Since 2014, the state has been held in contempt by the court for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 ruling that found that it was not adequately funding schools.

