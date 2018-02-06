Coeur d'Alene schools move forward with cell phone policy

(Photo: Thinkstock)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—Here’s what the buzz is all about with the Coeur d’Alene cell phone policy.

Coeur d’Alene School District’s director of communications, Scott Maben said the Coeur d’Alene School

Board of Trustees met Monday night to continue working on the schools’ cell phone policies.

Maben said the board decided to ban student’s use of cellphones in classrooms during class times.

Cell phones can be used before school, at lunch and after school, according to Maben.



