Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to spin outs, crash

SNOQUALMIE PASS -- Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed Friday morning around 6:20 a.m. due to spin out vehicles and a crash, according to Washington State Department of Transportation officials.
SNOQUALMIE PASS UPDATE:— Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) February 16, 2018
EASTBOUND:
Pass Closed
WESTBOUND:
Chains Required All Vehicles Including All Wheel Drive
CONDITIONS:
Compact snow, slush and ice on the roadway. Pass Closure on I-90 eastbound at milepost 47 to clear spun out blocking vehicles.@KREM2 pic.twitter.com/Yxu3jlU7TQ
According to WSDOT's Twitter account, eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie are expected reopen around 9:00 a.m.
UPDATE: We are hoping to have EB lanes reopened at 9 am. Currently closed at MP 47.— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 16, 2018
Chains are required for all vehicles traveling westbound.
