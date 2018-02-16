KREM
Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to spin outs, crash

Staff , KREM 7:23 AM. PST February 16, 2018

SNOQUALMIE PASS -- Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed Friday morning around 6:20 a.m. due to spin out vehicles and a crash, according to Washington State Department of Transportation officials. 

 

According to WSDOT's Twitter account, eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie are expected reopen around 9:00 a.m. 

 

 

Chains are required for all vehicles traveling westbound. 

