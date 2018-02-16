Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to spin outs, crash

Snoqualmie Pass at 6:30 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2018. (Photo: Custom)

SNOQUALMIE PASS -- Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed Friday morning around 6:20 a.m. due to spin out vehicles and a crash, according to Washington State Department of Transportation officials.

SNOQUALMIE PASS UPDATE:

EASTBOUND:

Pass Closed

WESTBOUND:

Chains Required All Vehicles Including All Wheel Drive

CONDITIONS:

Compact snow, slush and ice on the roadway. Pass Closure on I-90 eastbound at milepost 47 to clear spun out blocking vehicles.@KREM2 pic.twitter.com/Yxu3jlU7TQ — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) February 16, 2018

According to WSDOT's Twitter account, eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie are expected reopen around 9:00 a.m.

UPDATE: We are hoping to have EB lanes reopened at 9 am. Currently closed at MP 47. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 16, 2018

Chains are required for all vehicles traveling westbound.

