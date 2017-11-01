East Valley Schools get macbooks for students
East Valley High School is one of the first schools in our area that's purchased laptops for every student in the high school. It's a game changer, students say it's making their classroom and homework easier and they say their futures are bright. (11-1-1
KREM 5:58 PM. PDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Spokane Police search for inmate who walked away…Nov. 1, 2017, 4:56 p.m.
-
‘God was telling me to get up' | Woman recounts…Nov. 1, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Woman must pay back $14K she stole from the families…Nov. 1, 2017, 1:30 p.m.