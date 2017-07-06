Tips to stay safe in an earthquake

SPOKANE, Wash.—Earthquakes can cause devastating damage if people aren’t prepared when the ground starts shaking.

Here are some safety tips on how you can prepare for an earthquake and stay safe if you find yourself in one.

Be prepared

-Have an earthquake readiness plan.

- Make your home sturdier by adding strong latches on cupboards and securing down heavy furniture like book shelves and water heaters.

-Keep a supply of emergency canned food, a first aid kit, and three gallons of water for per person.

-Know how to turn off your gas and water mains.

When shaking begins

-Drop down and take cover under a desk or table and hold on.

- Stay indoors until shaking stops and you’re sure it’s safe to exit.

-Stay away from heavy furniture that could fall no you.

- Avoid windows.

- If you’re in bed: hold on and stay there. Protect your head with a pillow.

-If you’re outdoors: find a clear spot away from trees, buildings, especially power lines.

-If you’re in a car: slow down and drive to a clear area. Stay in the car until the shaking stops.

You can find more information on Ready.gov.

© 2017 KREM-TV