Early signups for Bloomsday 2018

The starting line in downtown Spokane for the Women's Elite race. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The 42nd annual Lilac Bloomsday Run is taking place on Sunday, May 6.

Since early online signups opened on January 1, 8,000 people have registered and a release sent out by the Bloomsday Association suggests the final tally could reach up to 50,000 participants by race day.

“We think the mild weather we enjoyed earlier this month, plus a determined effort to encourage early registrations, may be why we’re well ahead of last year’s pace,” said Bloomsday Association President Mark Starr. “We won’t know until April if the pace will hold, but at this point we’re very encouraged by the interest in Bloomsday participation.”

Participants who sign up online will receive special features including an email a few days before Bloomsday weekend notifying their race number and color of their starting group, as well as the option to keep families and friends together in the same starting group.

The on-time entry fee is $20 and the late entry fee will double the price to $40. Online registration is available at www.bloomsdayrun.org. To avoid the online late fee, apply before April 22 and before April 17 for mailed entries.

The official 2018 Bloomsday charity is the Spokane Guild's School and Neuromuscular Center. The nonprofit provides early-intervention programs for babies zero to age three who are impacted by developmental disabilities and delays. Entrants can support the organization by donating when they sign up online or through the mail.

Similar to last year, the course will start on Riverside Avenue near Lincoln street and finish at the north end of the Monroe street bridge, just above the Spokane Falls.

Due to construction at Riverfront Park, most of the post-race activities will be in the downtown area following T-shirt distribution.

To help participants prepare for the race, Providence Health and Kaiser Permanente will have free Saturday clinics beginning on March 17 at the Spokane Community College.

Other events during the Bloomsday weekend include the Marmot March for children and the Bloomsday Trade Show.

© 2018 KREM-TV