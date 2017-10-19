Eagle Creek Fire suspect will be charged as juvenile, OSP says

The Eagle Creek Fire (photo: Big Tree Images via Oregon State Police)

The 15-year-old Vancouver teen accused of starting the Eagle Creek Fire will be charged as a juvenile in Hood River County, the Oregon State Police announced Thursday.

The boy was identified as a suspect by OSP on Sept. 2, the night the wildfire started. Police believe the teen may have used fireworks that started the fire. The wildfire burned more than 48,000 acres.

The suspect has already appeared in court.

A juvenile court charging petition was filed by the Hood River County Juvenile Department under the direction of Hood River Conty District Attorney John Sewell. Allegations in the charging document include reckless burning, depositing burning materials on forest lands, unlawful possession of fireworks, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment of other persons.

The wildfire burned in both Hood River and Multnomah County, but Oregon's juvenile code demands that legal proceedings take place in the county where the illegal act originally occurred.

The District Attorney's Office, the Oregon State Police and the Hood River County Juvenile Department said they will not comment further on the case until it has been resolved.

