Drone stops aerial Silver Dollar Fire efforts

SPOKANE, Wash. – A drone shut down aerial operations on the Silver Dollar Fire Tuesday morning.

Authorities reminded people not to fly drones over wildfires.

Flying drones over wildfires without permission can cause injury or death to firefighters.

