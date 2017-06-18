Driver overcorrects, rolls vehicle near Inkom Port of Entry

INKOM, Idaho — Idaho State Police reported a crash that temporarily blocked the lanes on the southbound Interstate 15 near the Inkom Port of Entry Sunday morning.

According to the ISP report, Marvin Baker, 82, from Fredonia Arizona, was traveling south on I-15 in his vehicle pulling a trailer. Baker drove the vehicle onto the left shoulder and overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to roll. ISP said the vehicle came to rest on its right side and the trailer did not roll.

Baker and his two passengers were transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by ground ambulance. The two passengers were, Hal Moore, 45, and Gary Moore, 18, from Langford South Dakota. According to the ISP report, Baker and Hal Moore were wearing seat belts. Gary Moore was not.

ISP said traffic was diverted through the Inkom Port of Entry while crews worked to clear the scene.

