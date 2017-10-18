Dog reunited with his owner 14 months after going missing

It was August of 2016 when Pierce last saw Beau. She says he was tied up to his leash in the backyard, behind a fence. Somehow, he got away. 14 months later, they've been reunited.http://kare11.tv/2io5QON

KARE 8:29 PM. PDT October 18, 2017

