DMV universities and colleges to admitted students: Protests won't affect admission

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Local colleges and universities have a message for high school students admitted to their schools: any disciplinary action taken against them for protesting won’t affect their admission status.

“In our view, participation in peaceful protests is a legitimate way to exercise this right. If you are disciplined or suspended by your school district as a consequence of peacefully and lawfully exercising this right, such measures will have no effect upon your admissions decision here at GW,” Costas Solomou, the Dean of Admissions at George Washington University said in a statement.

These statements comes after a Texas school district threatened to suspend students who take part in gun control protests and walkouts.

"Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative. We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved," Curtis Rhodes, the superintendent for the Needville Independent School District, said in a statement.

More and more students have been joining protests for gun reform since a shooting at a Florida high school took the lives of 17 people.

With several walkouts having already taken place and more of them, as well as marches and protests, planned, the messages put out by admissions office around DC, Maryland and Virginia appear to seek to provide some relief to high school students planning on protesting.

Here are the local schools that have put out statements so far:

George Washington University

GW supports a student's right to advocate. If you are disciplined or suspended by your school as a consequence of peacefully & lawfully exercising your right to protest, such measures will have no effect upon your admissions decision. Full statement: https://t.co/ohugbf4MD7 — GW Admissions (@GWAdmissions) February 23, 2018

American University

University of Virginia

My Dean wanted to add his words of support to my tweets from Wednesday. He's not on Twitter, so I'm sharing a screen shot. #UVA #UVA22 #ParklandStudentsSpeak pic.twitter.com/wxcsJ4t0ZL — Dean J @ UVA (@UVaDeanJ) February 23, 2018

Johns Hopkins University

Hopkins values students who engage in peaceful + productive civic engagement. Our undergrad admissions office supports students who take respectful action, and your admission will not be negatively impacted if you are disciplined for expressing yourself in a peaceful way. — Johns Hopkins U. (@JohnsHopkins) February 24, 2018

George Mason University allegedly emailed students affirming the right of admitted high school students to protest.

A Google document is being updated with universities adding their own messages. It is unclear who is behind the document.

