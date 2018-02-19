Demonstrators march to Capitol with baby-sized coffins

BOISE - Dozens of demonstrators, who want faith healing protections removed from Idaho law, marched to the state Capitol this afternoon carrying 183 child-sized coffins.

They say the coffins are symbolic, representing the children who have died from preventable illnesses in Idaho's faith healing community.

Currently under Idaho law, parents who fail to seek medical care for their children because of religious reasons can't face criminal charges.

Marchers say they are hoping this demonstration will push state lawmakers to repeal religious exemptions.

"It's easy for people to make this issue abstract to say it’s about religious freedom, or it's about parents’ rights, but it’s really about Idaho kids," says Roger Sherman, Director for Idaho's Children Trust Fund.

