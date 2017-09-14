Deck remodel ignites house, brush fire in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.—Smoke could still be seen over West Spokane Thursday morning after a deck remodel project caught fire.

Officials said the fire destroyed a house and started a brush fire.



Reports said the house is just south of Indian Canyon Gold Course.

The homeowner said something caught fire on her deck after midnight.

She said she had been working on the deck earlier in the day.

She said her dogs woke her up and everyone got out of the house okay, including her pets.

Authorities said flames destroyed her house and started a brush fire big enough to evacuate some nearby homes.

Reports said firefighters kept the fire from spreading and had put out the flames Thursday morning.

