Decision on adult charges for accused Freeman HS shooter set for May

SPOKANE, Wash. - The hearing to decide if the Freeman High School shooting suspect will be charged as an adult has been moved to May 21.

Caleb Sharpe is accused of opening fire in the hallway of Freeman High School last year, killing one student, Sam Strahan, and injuring three others.

Sharpe appeared in court Tuesday morning. His declination hearing where they will decide whether or not to charge him as an adult was moved from April 2 to May 21.

The April 2 date is now a pretrial hearing/status conference.

Currently, Sharpe is facing one charge of first degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances, three charges of attempted first degree murder for the three girls hurt in the shooting.

The suspect turned 16 in October

