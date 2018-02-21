KREM
DC-area students walk out, head to Capitol for rally

Arielle Buchmann , WUSA 8:36 AM. PST February 21, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Students walked out of school Wednesday morning and headed to the Capitol for a rally to call for change to gun legislation.

This comes only a week after 17 people were killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida as a sole shooter fired at staff and students with an AR-15.   

Students from Richard Montgomery, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Blair and other Maryland and D.C. high schools are taking part in the walk-out and rally. They walked out of class at 9:30 a.m. 

Hundreds of students crammed onto Metro to make their way to Capitol Hill.

A student from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School headed to the rally told WUSA9's Mike Valerio that she hopes "we can change something in our society and make schools a safe place again."

"I think lawmakers forget that in four years we can vote," another Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School student added.  

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md) met the students at the scene. 

At this time, we're not sure how long students will stay on the Hill.

