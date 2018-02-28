Scene following a teacher shooting a gun in school (Photo: WXIA)

DALTON, Ga. - A teacher is in custody after a shot was fired inside of a local high school, according to Dalton City Police.

On Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m., Dalton City Police tweeted that officers were on the scene of reports of shots fired at Dalton High School located on 1500 Manly Street.

According to police, the teacher barricaded himself in a classroom and would not let students inside.

"When the principal came to the scene and said, ‘hey, let me in,’ the teacher forced the door closed, wouldn’t let him in," Dalton City Police PIO, Bruce Fraizer said.

Police said when the principal attempted to open the door with a key, he heard a gunshot from inside the classroom. At that point, the principal locked down the school and students were evacuated to a safe area.

"Officers were on scene very quickly. The campus, Dalton High School, is about a mile away from the police services center, and obviously we’re near the heart of town, so a lot of officers were on scene very quickly," he said.

"Basically, anybody with a badge responded."

Fraizer identified the teacher as Randal Davidson, 53 and said he had a handgun.

The students were relocated to Northwest Trade and Convention Center located on the 2200 block of Dug Gap Battle Road to get reunited with parents.

No students were injured except for one female student who suffered an ankle injury while evacuating the building, according to police.

"The main point to emphasize is that nobody in the school is hurt. Everybody in the school is safe," Frazier said.

Police said the teacher surrendered within 35 to 45 minutes after barricading himself.

Dalton City Schools released this statement:

"...Student safety is always our first priority. Please be patient with us as we implement our emergency plan in conjunction with the Dalton Police Department."

