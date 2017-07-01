WSP: Two people dead after crash on Highway 27, driver in custody for vehicular homicide

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said two people are dead after a crash on Highway 27 following a vehicle rollover that was fully engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

WSP said the collision occurred on Highway 27 around 3 a.m., three miles south of Spokane Valley near Dishman Mica.

According to the WSP report, two people are confirmed dead and the driver is in custody for vehicular homicide.

WSP said drugs and/or alcohol were involved. No people have been identified.

We will update this story with more details when they become available.

© 2017 KREM-TV