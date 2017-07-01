KREM
WSP: Two people dead after crash on Highway 27, driver charged with two counts of vehicular homicide

Staff , KREM 11:24 AM. PDT July 01, 2017

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said two people are dead after a crash on Highway 27 following a vehicle rollover that was fully engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

WSP said the collision occurred on Highway 27 around 3 a.m., three miles south of Spokane Valley near Dishman Mica. 

 

 

According to the WSP report, two people are confirmed dead and the driver is in custody for vehicular homicide.

WSP said drugs and/or alcohol were involved.  No people have been identified.

We will update this story with more details when they become available.

UPDATE:

Grant Eddy, 21, was the driver of the vehicle and was transported to Sacred Heart.  Taylor Perkins, 20, was a passenger and was killed in the crash.  The identity of the second passenger is still unknown.

WSP reports Eddy failed to negotiate a curve and is being charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

