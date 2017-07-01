WSP: Two people dead after crash on Highway 27, driver charged with two counts of vehicular homicide

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said two people are dead after a crash on Highway 27 following a vehicle rollover that was fully engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

WSP said the collision occurred on Highway 27 around 3 a.m., three miles south of Spokane Valley near Dishman Mica.

SR27 north of Dishman Mica troopers at scene one car rollover crash with 2 fatalities. Driver in custody for vehicular homicde. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) July 1, 2017

According to the WSP report, two people are confirmed dead and the driver is in custody for vehicular homicide.

WSP said drugs and/or alcohol were involved. No people have been identified.

UPDATE:

Grant Eddy, 21, was the driver of the vehicle and was transported to Sacred Heart. Taylor Perkins, 20, was a passenger and was killed in the crash. The identity of the second passenger is still unknown.

WSP reports Eddy failed to negotiate a curve and is being charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

