WSP SWAT team arrests 2 suspected gunmen in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.—Two men were arrested Thursday after the Washington State Patrol said they believed the two were responsible for opening fire on a Trooper earlier that week.

WSP reported Monday that a Trooper had been shot at, but he was uninjured.

Manuel Aviles and Felipe Cortes-Barajas were arrested in Adams County by members of the WSP SWAT team, according to WSP officials.

WSP authorities said the two men were booked into the Yakima County Jail assault one and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and the Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

