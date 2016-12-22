Watch: Santa hands out treats then robs a Memphis bank

A man in a Santa mask robbed a Memphis bank after handing out candy canes to employees and customers, according to Memphis Police. (Photo: Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, TENN. - Someone in a Santa mask spread a bit of Christmas cheer this week at a Memphis bank, right before robbing that bank.

Surveillance video showed a man in a Santa mask walking into the Memphis City Employee Credit Union at 4135 Elvis Presley around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Once inside, witnesses said he handed out candy canes to several employees and customers and wished them a Merry Christmas.

But then the man went to the teller and "handed her a note demanding the money from her cash drawer," according to Memphis Police.

He then took the money and walked away from the bank.

No arrests have been made at this point. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.