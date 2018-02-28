WA wildlife employee fired, allegedly bought $80K in fuel for personal use

Diesel fuel pump nozzle (Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: algre, algre)

A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employee has been fired for allegedly charging $80,000 in fuel for his personal vehicle over the last eight years

Staff at WDFW were shocked to learn that Bob Woodard. 47, an internet technology specialist with the Region 5 fish program and a 25-year employee, had been misusing a state fuel card meant for a boat.

Officials caught on when another employee went looking for the card and found it missing from the boat. That employee alerted the WDFW Fiscal Office. It discovered Woodard was allegedly using PIN numbers that belonged to past and current employees.

The WDFW incident report states investigators obtained gas station footage showing the card being used to fuel Woodard's personal vehicle.

The charges allegedly date back to 2010.

"I'm shocked. It's very disappointing," said David Giglio, WDFW business affairs. He's in charge of tightening oversight after this incident

The state says it is going to change its procedures to avoid this in the future. Before this, employees only had to go through a supervisor for equipment purchases. Now, they will have to seek reimbursement for fuel purchases, too.

The case is now with the Cowlitz County prosecutor's office. The state hopes to file theft charges.

