Vehicle of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop found in Airway Heights, wallet located

UPDATE: Officials said they have also located Cameron Smith's wallet on the Spokane Indian Reservation about an hour away from where his vehicle was located.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Law enforcement is responding to Airway Heights where the vehicle belonging to Cameron Smith, the man kidnapped at gunpoint from a Cheney pot shop, has been found.

The vehicle was found off Craig road and 12th.

Police said construction workers noticed the vehicle Monday and thought it was suspicious. When they saw it again Tuesday, they called police.

When police arrived on scene, they said all car doors were shut and the vehicle seemed abandoned.

Forensic workers are currently on scene investigating. There are several footprints around the car as well as tire tracks.

Cheney Police say Cameron Smith has not been found.

