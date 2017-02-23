U.S. Border Patrol Spokane Sector Agents arrest six people involved in alien smuggling

OROVILLE, Wash. – Oroville Border Patrol agents arrested six people involved in alien smuggling on Wednesday, February 8.

Five illegal aliens from India were apprehended after they crossed the international border separating Canada and the United States near Molson. According to officials, once the aliens were inside the United States, the group was picked up by a Canadian citizen smuggler driving a rental vehicle along 9 Mile Rd.

A short time later, the vehicle and occupants were stopped by Border Patrol agents just outside of Oroville. Officials said in a press release that the driver and suspected smuggler had no known relationship with the five illegal aliens who he had picked up and who had entered the United States a day earlier under false pretenses. All six individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Oroville Border Patrol Station for case investigation and processing.

The aliens from India were ordered to appear before an immigration judge who will determine whether they may lawfully remain in the United States. Officials said in a press release that the suspected smuggler will be prosecuted for Alien Smuggling and processed for deportation proceedings.

“The success of our mission relies on the dedication and vigilance of our Border Patrol agents,” Spokane Sector Chief Patrol Agent Henry Rolon stated in a press release.

“This is another example of the excellent law enforcement work that our agents do in the field every day protecting our nation’s borders and communities,” Rolon said.

