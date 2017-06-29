Transgender serial killer found guilty

Donna Perry. (Photo: KREM, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Donna Perry, formerly known as Douglas Perry, was found guilty on three counts of first degree murder Thursday morning.

The jury found Perry guilty of the murders of Yolanda Sapp, Kathleen Brisbois and Nickie Lowe.

Perry was linked to the murders of three prostitutes from 1990.

The cases were on a list of unsolved homicides until 2012, when Perry was convicted in a federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Her DNA was entered into a national database and linked to the victims.

Perry's sentencing is scheduled for July 24.

© 2017 KREM-TV