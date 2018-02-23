Toppenish police investigate homicide after man found dead in driver's seat

TOPPENISH, Wash.—Toppenish police officers found a 20-year-old man dead in a white pick-up after receiving reports of shots fired Thursday night.

TPD officials said when they arrived on scene the window of the pick-up was shattered and they found the man in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Reports said residents in the area heard multiple gunshots.

Witnesses said they saw a green Honda car leave the area immediately after the shots were heard, according to TPD officials.

Law enforcement asked that if anyone had information about what happened they should call the Toppenish Police Department at (509)-865-4355.



