Three suspects arrested after stealing unique Chevy

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- Three suspects were arrested for multiple charges after a Chevy pickup and additional items were stolen from a residential garage on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a residential burglary near South Bowdish Road and East 19th Ave. The garage door had been forced open and there were several totes full of items placed by the door, either left behind to be picked up later or placed there by the suspects who left in a hurry.

The 1961 purple Chevy was recognizable by flames painted on the sides. A witness reported the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a home near East 16th Ave. and South Bowdish Road. Deputies found the vehicle parked in the driveway.

Deputy Clay Hilton interviewed the three people inside the residence and developed probable cause to arrest them.

Dwayne J. Davis, 35, Brittney L. Robles, 26, and Noelle L. Kenworthy, 39, were charged with residential burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third degree malicious mischief.

The vehicle was returned but other items stolen were not recovered.

