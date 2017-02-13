Suspected naked Centennial Trail attacker bond set at $50k

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The man suspected of attacking a female jogger while she ran the Centennial Trail, wrapping her in a blanket, and throwing her to the ground made his first court appearance on Monday.

James Jenness, 45, is suspected of carrying out the attack alone, while not wearing any clothes.

The victim was able to get up after the suspect ran away, SPD said.

Jenness was found on the riverbank south of the Jundt Art Center about 10 minutes after the attack.

SPD said the victim appeared to be okay after the incident.

Jenness faces charges for unlawful imprisonment.

(© 2017 KREM)