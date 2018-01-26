Suspect uses blowtorch to break into ATMs

ROCKFORD, Wash, — Officials with the Spokane County Investigative Task Force believe they have probable cause to charge a man for burning an ATM at Banner Bank in Rockford in November 2017.

According to court documents, officials believe the suspect burned the area that dispenses money out of the ATM in order to steal money from the machine.

Documents show the male suspect pulled a torch from his backpack, lit the torch and burned the ATM. Bank employees estimate damages to be more than $10,000.

Court documents show, one week after the Banner Bank ATM was burned, Spokane Police Department officers arrested a male named Kirk Fisher-Fulton for burning an ATM at the Numerica Credit Union on E. Lyons in Spokane, which was estimated to have $60,000 in damages.

At the scene, officers found items that matched descriptions of the suspect from the burned ATM in Rockford.

Officials compared video of the two incidents and believe there is probable cause to arrest Fisher-Fulton for arson and malicious mischief.

The suspect was booked into the Spokane County Jail in December for other charges, according to court documents, and his cell phone was collected as evidence.



